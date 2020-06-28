Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Jadon Sancho

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remained coy when asked to rate Manchester United’s chances of signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The future of the 20-year-old England international has been a major talking point throughout the summer transfer window, with Sancho having been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League.

The attacker has been in superb form for Dortmund this season, scoring 17 goals and making 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games for the German side.

It remains to be seen whether Sancho will end up sealing a move back to the Premier League this summer or not.

But despite Manchester United having been regularly credited with a potential interest in signing the young England attacker, Solskjaer refused to be drawn on the speculation when asked directly about his side’s chances of landing Sancho this summer.

In an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer was asked to rate his chances of signing Sancho, to which he laughed and replied: “I’m good at maths, but I can’t answer that question. There are many good footballers on many teams.”

Taking a look at the summer transfer window in general, Solskjaer continued: “I think it’ll be a calm transfer window or a sightly different kind of window.

“I think a lot of clubs will have to be careful not to spend too much money. You might still not know how much you’ve lost financially during this pandemic and what’s gone on lately.

“We’re quite relaxed. I am very happy with the squad I have. I think it looks better and better.

“And then there is something in front of us screaming that it’s sensible, both from a sporting and a financial perspective.

“So I know we’re going to try but you can’t make any promises.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Red Devils are currently five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the face for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

After Tuesday’s trip to the south coast, Manchester United will face Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Southampton in their next three Premier League games.

