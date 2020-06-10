Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: What I’m looking for from Man United signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he is only interested in signing players with a “good personality” at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Solskjaer ponders bolstering his Manchester United squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window as they brought in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and also landed Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Fernandes has been a big hit at Old Trafford since his move, scoring three goals and making four assists in all competitions, and helping the Red Devils to close the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United are bound to be on the lookout for new signings ahead of Solskjaer’s second full season in charge, and Solskjaer has now underlined why he thinks it’s so important for any potential recruits to have the right personality to fit in at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “I did feel that I was professional and did feel privileged to play for Manchester United.

“I wouldn’t be able to look at myself if I didn’t know I’d given everything for my team-mates and my manager.

“That’s what I also now look for in players that we sign or we bring up from the youth team.

“You have to have a good personality and that you are professional because one rotten apple in the basket will make the others rotten.

“So for me it’s about building a team that will reflect me and my coaching staff’s personalities and views. Of course there are standards because we want to win. We are in the business to win.

“But the first step to be a Manchester United player and person, you have to be humble enough to know you always have to work hard. Never give in and always do your best, 100 per cent effort is required every day and don’t think you are better than you are.

“You still have to play with that confidence at the same time. It’s a fine balance but that is what is going to make the difference when we want to get to the championship again that we want to win.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils are scheduled to return to action when they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Friday 19 June.

