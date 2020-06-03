‘It’d be a brilliant signing’: Wes Brown urges Man United to land 20-year-old

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Wes Brown has urged Manchester United to do what they can to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 20-year-old’s future has been a major talking point over the last few weeks, with the England international having been strongly linked with a potential move back to the Premier League.

Sancho has been in superb form for Borussia Dortmund this season and he netted his first professional hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Paderborn at the weekend to take his tally in the Bundesliga for this season to 17 goals and 16 assists.

Manchester United have been one of the clubs to be credited with a potential interest in signing Sancho from Dortmund this summer.

And former Manchester United defender Brown thinks that the England international would be a brilliant signing for the Red Devils.

Asked what Sancho could bring to the Manchester United team, Brown told MUTV, as quoted by Goal: “Talent and excitement. We need someone exactly like that at the club.

“We’ve had them over the years and I’m sure if we were to sign him he would bring that excitement back to the club. It would be good for the team as well.

“We’ve had players like that in the past, like with Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re the type of player who draw three or four defenders out and make the game a lot easier for the other players.

“If we could do it, it would be a brilliant signing.”

Sancho has scored a total of 19 goals and made 18 assists in all competitions for Dortmund so far this season.

Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

