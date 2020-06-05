‘You’re not getting near him’: Man United defender raves about midfielder

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Brandon Williams has admitted that it is near impossible to get the ball off Paul Pogba in Manchester United training.

Pogba has endured a frustrating season so far, with the France international having been limited to just five starts in the Premier League due to a string of injury problems.

The midfielder underwent ankle surgery back in January and he is now believed to be ready to make a comeback for the Red Devils ahead of the Premier League’s return following the coronavirus hiatus.

Now, 19-year-old Manchester United defender Williams, who has made 12 Premier League appearances so far this season, says that coming up against Pogba is one of the toughest challenges he faces in Red Devils training at Carrington.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport, Williams said of Pogba: “You’re not getting near him, his arms are so strong he’s so tall.

“You won’t see the ball all you see is the guy in front of you and he’ll be gone.

“He’ll turn you and shoot and just do whatever he does because he’s got all the skills.”

Williams has played a number of games on the left side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United team this season.

The teenager has scored one goal in a total of 25 first-team appearances for the Red Devils this term and he will be hoping to continue his encouraging progress over the next few weeks.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

