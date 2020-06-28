Man United one of five clubs interested in 21-year-old Arsenal star – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are one of five clubs interested in Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Guendouzi has informed Mikel Arteta that he wants to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Guendouzi’s attitude has been questioned by Arteta due to “internal issues” that have raised questions about the French midfielder.

According to the same story, the Arsenal boss is open to selling Guendouzi after the 21-year-old clashed with Brighton striker Neal Maupay in the Premier League last week.

The French media outlet go on to add that questions about Guendouzi’s temperament haven’t dissuaded Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan from showing an interest in the Arsenal midfielder.

L’Equipe claim that Guendouzi believes Arsenal are regressing and the defensive midfielder would like to move in order to bolster his chance of being included in the Franc squad for Euro 2020 next year.

Guendouzi has made one assist in 24 games in the Premier League this season as the French star struggled for consistency like the rest of the Arsenal team.

The Gunners starlet moved to the north London side in a £7m deal from Ligue 2 side Lorient under Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

The former Arsenal manager didn’t hesitate to throw Guendouzi straight into the first team in the 2018-19 campaign.

Guendouzi scored one goal in 48 games in all competitions during his debut season at Arsenal.

The Arsenal star was called up to the France squad last year but Guendouzi didn’t make his full debut.

Arsenal will take on Sheffield United in their FA Cup quarter-final at Bramall Lane on Sunday before the Gunners host Norwich City on Wednesday night.

