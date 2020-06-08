Paul Scholes predicts where Man United, Chelsea FC will finish

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United have a “great chance” of beating Chelsea FC to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth spot in the top-flight table and just three points behind Frank Lampard’s side, with the season having been suspended back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United had enjoyed some positive form just before the campaign was put on hold, with the Red Devils having won three of their last four games in the top flight.

The Red Devils’ upturn in form has also coincided with the big-money signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon back in January, with the playmaker having already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, have won two of their last four games in the Premier League in what has been a largely impressive season for Lampard’s men.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Scholes feels sure that the Red Devils have what it takes to pip Chelsea FC to fourth spot in the table in the remaining games of the campaign.

Asked if he is confident about Manchester United’s chances of finishing in the top four, Scholes told MUTV: “Yes I am.

“I think if we didn’t have this break, I think we were certainties to get it. There’s just no knowing how we’ll come out of it.

“I think we’ll be fine. We’ve got big players coming back into the team, which we didn’t have in Marcus [Rashford] and Paul [Pogba] coming back into the squad.

“If they can come back, hit the ground running I think they’ve got every chance.

“It’d be great to get to an FA Cup final as well, although it’ll probably be a little bit strange with no fans there. But still, it’s a trophy and you’d like to win it.

“You just have to wait and see but I think they’ve got a great chance. What is it, three points behind Chelsea?

“Our fixtures do look quite favourable. Fingers crossed we’ll come back in the same vein of form and hopefully get that Champions League spot at the end of the year.”

Manchester United finished sixth and without a trophy last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip