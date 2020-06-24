Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Sheff United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to “edge” to a narrow win against Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to record their first Premier League win since beating Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford in March before the top flight was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK.

Manchester United returned to competitive action in the English capital last week but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Bruno Fernandes continued his excellent form with an equaliser from the penalty spot with nine minutes left to play after Steven Bergwijn broke the deadlock for the hosts in the first half.

Manchester United will welcome a Sheffield United side that have only managed to collect a point from their last two Premier League games since the top flight action restarted.

The Blades were held to a goalless draw against Aston Villa before Newcastle United were resounding 3-0 winners against Chris Wilder’s side at the weekend.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing the Red Devils to secure a close-fought win against Sheffield United in their mid-week clash at Old Trafford.

“Sheffield Untied had a bad result against Newcastle, but they were down to ten men and that made things very difficult,” Berbatov wrote in his Metro column.

“United need to the points and they have to win this game to keep top four hopes alive. Sheffield will make it really difficult against them, they don’t give a dam who they play and they just play the football they know how to play, I have said it before but they are the surprise of the season for me.

“Despite that, United will be desperate to get the three points, and I think they will just edge it.”

Manchester United have won their last seven games against Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

The Blades haven’t beaten the Red Devils since a FA Cup win back in 1993 when Sir Alex Ferguson still hadn’t won the Premier League title.

Manchester United played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane back in November.

The Red Devils came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 with minutes left to play before Ollie McBurnie equalised in added time to deny Solskjaer’s side an away win.

Manchester United can move to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC by beating the Blades ahead of the west London side’s clash against Manchester City on Thursday night.

