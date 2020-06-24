Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Sheffield United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to continue their resurgence with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side failed to secure three points in north London last week after Manchester United had to dig deep to rescue a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn broke the deadlock in the first half on Friday night before Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot with nine minutes remaining.

Manchester United lost ground on their top-four rivals Chelsea FC after the Blues extended their lead in fourth place to five points thanks to their 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Red Devils will face a Sheffield United side that lost 3-0 to Newcastle United at the weekend following a goalless stalemate with Aston Villa last week.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is confident that Manchester United will return to winning ways against Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

“Sheffield United are another side who have not made much attacking impact since the Premier League restarted.,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That is obviously going to be a major problem for them in terms of getting anything at Old Trafford.

“On top of that, things are going against them – like their red card in Sunday’s defeat at Newcastle and their ‘goal’ that wasn’t given against Aston Villa.

“This will be their third away game on the trot, which hardly helps matters either, so I will go with a Manchester United win here.”

Manchester United played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane back in November.

The Blades raced into a 2-0 lead inside 52 minutes before Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored three goals in seven minutes to give the visitors a slender lead.

However, Oli McBurnie netted a 90th-minute equaliser to earn a point for Sheffield United.

The two sides haven’t met in the Premier League at Old Trafford since 2006, when Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney got on the score-sheet to secure a 2-0 win over Neil Warnock’s side.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Sheffield United in the FA Cup third round in 2016 thanks to Rooney’s goal.

Sheffield United haven’t beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford since Tony Currie and Alan Woodward scored in a 2-1 victory back in 1973.

Manchester United will make the trip to Norwich City in the FA Cup sixth round on Saturday evening.

