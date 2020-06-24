Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Sheffield United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a “relatively comfortable” win against Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to record their first Premier League win since March when Sheffield United make the trip to Old Trafford in the mid-week clash.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night in their first Premier League game since the return of competitive football after the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruno Fernandes scored an 81st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for Manchester United after Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn broke the deadlock in the first half.

Manchester United lost ground on their top-four rivals Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot after the Blues eased to a 2-1 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

However, former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a comfortable 2-1 home victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

“Manchester United’s point at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Friday means that they are now unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions (won eight) and have pretty much picked up where they left off prior to the lockdown,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Sheffield United on the other hand, will be playing their third game in a week and they certainly haven’t been able to get back to pre-lock-down form.

“Their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United was their biggest loss since losing by a similar score to Middlesbrough back in August 2018.

“Back to back matches without scoring a goal will undoubtedly have knocked the Blades’ confidence and with a relatively small squad to choose from as well as the absence of on-loan keeper Dean Henderson due to the conditions of his loan move, I fancy Manchester United to continue their impressive form with a relatively comfortable 2-1 home victory.”

The last Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Sheffield United at Old Trafford was back in April 2007.

Goals from Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney secured a 2-0 victory for Manchester United against Neil Warnock’s side.

Rooney scored in Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in the FA Cup third round in 2016.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came from behind to rescue a 3-3 draw with the Blades in their meeting at Bramall Lane back in November.

Manchester United, who haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of the Red Devils, have only managed to secure a top-four finish twice in six seasons.

The Red Devils will take on Norwich City away from home in the FA Cup sixth round on Saturday, before a trip to Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday 30 June.

