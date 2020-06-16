Man United step up interest in 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to make a concrete bid to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to make a £75m offer to sign the Aston Villa captain in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are prepared to wait another 12 months to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions believe Grealish would improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side before Sancho’s potential addition next simmer.

The Daily Star go on to claim that Sancho was Manchester United’s number one target in the summer transfer window but Borussia Dortmund aren’t prepared to sell this summer.

The report claims that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is ready to negotiate a deal to sign the Aston Villa midfielder before the start of the 2020-21 season.

The British media outlet describes how Woodward is on a “mission” to sign young English talent such as the 24-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

Grealish has scored seven goals and has made six assists in 26 games in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old has been a regular in the Aston Villa team over the past six seasons after graduating through the Birmingham side’s youth system.

Grealish hasn’t made an appearance for the England national team despite having made the transition from the Republic of Ireland youth set up to the Three Lions.

Manchester United are set to return to Premier League action on Friday night when Solskjaer’s side take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot next term.

