Man United still confident about signing 20-year-old forward – report

Manchester United are confident that they can sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season, according to a report in England.

90Min is reporting that Manchester United have been in pole position to sign Sancho for the best part of 12 months following his stunning impact on Dortmund.

The same article states that Dortmund are looking to convince Sancho to commit to a new long-term deal with a promise to sell the England international at a later date.

According to the same story, Sancho has two years left on his current deal to put both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in good positions to negotiate.

90Min go on to add that Manchester United would be prepared to offer Sancho the chance to wear the number seven shirt.

The report reveals that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are also interested in the former Manchester City youth star as well as the defending Premier League champions.

The biggest problem appears to be a stand-off between Dortmund and Manchester United as the German club are adamant they won’t be forced into selling, the article concludes.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 16 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga this season to help the German side challenge for the title this term.

