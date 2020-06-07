Man United plot move to sign 20-year-old Benfica midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Benfica defensive midfielder Florentino Luis, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils have registered their interest in the promising Benfica starlet following his impressive performances for the senior team this term.

The same article states that Luis’ promotion to the first-team and subsequent performances have led to interest from some top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United could face competition from Serie A giants AC Milan and Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in the race to sign Luis.

ESPN go on to report that the 20-time English champions met with the defensive midfielder’s agent Bruno Carvalho in January to discuss a potential move.

Florentino has made seven appearances in the Portuguese top flight in the current campaign, racking up 525 minutes of Liga Nos action in his breakthrough campaign.

The Benfica star has been capped by Portugal at youth level from Under-15 level all the way up to Under-20 level.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table ahead of their return to top-flight action against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June.

The Red Devils will continue their bid to finish in the top four with games against Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

