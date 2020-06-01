Man United open to signing 25-year-old French midfielder – report

Manchester United are receptive to the idea of signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Monday 1 June 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are open to the idea of signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Juventus have offered Manchester United the opportunity to sign Rabiot ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United believe that there are some hurdles to overcome if the 20-time English champions are to press ahead with a deal to sign the French midfielder.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are unlikely to match Juve’s valuation of Rabiot, which currently stands at £27m despite his disappointing impact in Turin this term.

Calciomercato go on to add that Manchester United aren’t prepared to pay Rabiot’s salary of £6m a year to cast doubt on whether a deal will go through.

Rabiot moved to Serie A champions Juventus in a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer after he won four successive Ligue 1 titles with the French giants.

The 25-year-old has started 11 times and has made six substitute appearances in his debut season in the Italian top flight, having something of a limited impact under Maurizio Sarri.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table behind Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Leicester City and Chelsea FC.

