Man United face deadline to sign FC Barcelona teenager – report

Manchester United are under pressure to sign Ansu Fati before FC Barcelona double the teenager’s contract release clause in the coming months, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the FC Barcelona teenager ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign a winger to add more creativity and pace in the wide areas of his team ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

According to the same story, Manchester United can sign Fati, 17, in a €170m (£153m) deal due to a clause in the FC Barcelona youth prospect’s current deal.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United used Jorge Mendes as an intermediary to explore whether FC Barcelona would be open to the sale of Fatsi.

However, ESPN claim that FC Barcelona have no intention of selling the teenager, which means Manchester United would have to meet the forward’s release clause.

The story claims that Manchester United made a bid of £90m up front as well as £45m in add-ons but FC Barcelona turned down the offer from the Premier League side.

But Manchester United can land the FC Barcelona winger if they produce an additional £15m to meet Fati’s release clause before it doubles in the next couple of months.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action when the Red Devils take on Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Friday night.

The 20-time English champions are in fifth position in the Premier League table and three points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

