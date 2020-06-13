Man United to make second bid for FC Barcelona teenager – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to make a fresh bid to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are eager to sign the highly-rated 17-year-old ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that super-agent Jorge Mendes tabled a €100m (£89m) bid to sign the FC Barcelona starlet on behalf of Manchester United earlier this week.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu rejected the offer and underlined his desire to keep the promising teenager at Camp Nou.

Sport go on to claim that Manchester United haven’t been deterred in their pursuit of the Catalan side’s next big talent following his breakthrough season at FC Barcelona.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions are ready to make a fresh bid to sign FC Barcelona’s No31 ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fati has scored four goals and has made one assist in seven starts and nine substitute appearances in the Spanish top flight this season.

The Spain Under-21 international moved to FC Barcelona at the age of 10 from La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Fati made his FC Barcelona debut in a 5-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga this term.

