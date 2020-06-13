Man United to make second bid for FC Barcelona teenager – report

Manchester United are ready to make a second attempt to sign FC Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 13 June 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to make a fresh bid to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are eager to sign the highly-rated 17-year-old ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that super-agent Jorge Mendes tabled a €100m (£89m) bid to sign the FC Barcelona starlet on behalf of Manchester United earlier this week.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu rejected the offer and underlined his desire to keep the promising teenager at Camp Nou.

Sport go on to claim that Manchester United haven’t been deterred in their pursuit of the Catalan side’s next big talent following his breakthrough season at FC Barcelona.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions are ready to make a fresh bid to sign FC Barcelona’s No31 ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fati has scored four goals and has made one assist in seven starts and nine substitute appearances in the Spanish top flight this season.

The Spain Under-21 international moved to FC Barcelona at the age of 10 from La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Fati made his FC Barcelona debut in a 5-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Luke Shaw
‘We’re ready to go’: Luke Shaw predicts Tottenham v Man United
Frank Lampard
Reporter: Chelsea FC want to sign 21-year-old from Premier League rivals
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC have £137m to spend on key signings this summer – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC face competition from Real Madrid for 21-year-old – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC urged to consider signing 18-year-old this summer
Jurgen Klopp
‘I see myself in Liverpool FC’: Spaniard opens up about his Reds future
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Roger Federer to close down 2020 season after second knee surgery
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool FC star to sign new contract worth £220,000 per week – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC could sell four players to fund Ben Chilwell transfer – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network