Man United submit £89m bid for 17-year-old FC Barcelona starlet – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United have submitted an £89m bid to sign FC Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United consider the 17-year-old as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The same article states that FC Barcelona won’t sell Fati for less than his contract release clause of £151.5m, such is the high regard that the teenager is held in.

According to the same story, Mendes, acting on behalf of Manchester United, tried to get FC Barcelona to drop their price but the La Liga giants refused to negotiate.

The report continues by saying that the Spanish side believe that Fati has a bright future at Camp Nou after breaking into the FC Barcelona team under Ernesto Valverde.

Fati has scored five goals in 24 games in all competitions during the 2020-21 La Liga season after making his debut in a 5-2 victory over Real Betis back in August.

The 5ft 10ins winger has been at FC Barcelona since 2012 when he moved to the Catalan side’s academy from Sevilla.

Fati is a regular in Spain’s Under-21 set up since being granted Spanish citizenship last year.

Manchester United are in fifth position in the Premier League table ahead of their return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June.

