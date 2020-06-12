Man United competing with Inter Milan to sign 25-year-old French midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are battling it out with Inter Milan in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are monitoring Tolisso’s situation at the Bundesliga champions.

The same article states that Bayern Munich are ready to offload the France international after the midfielder’s three-year stint at the Allianz Arena outfit.

According to the same story, Manchester United are vying with Inter Milan to sign the 25-year-old as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

RMC go on to claim that Bayern Munich would be prepared to sell Tolisso if the German side receive an offer in the region of £31m for the attacking midfielder.

Tolisso has scored one goal and has made two assists in seven starts and six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga this term.

The French star has spent three seasons at Bayern since his move from Lyon, netting 14 times and making 12 assists in 68 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League next term.

The Red Devils will face Tottenham on Friday 19 June.

