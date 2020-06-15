Man United to sell Brazilian to fund swoop for 23-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to offload Andreas Pereira in order to get a deal over the line for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to a report in England.

The Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a deal to sign Van de Beek but the Netherlands international is valued at £44.4m by the Dutch champions.

The same article states that Manchester United could be forced to sell Pereira in order to raise the funds required to meet Ajax’s asking price for the versatile midfielder.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are facing competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid given that los Blancos are also interested in the Dutch star.

The Mirror go on to add that Manchester United are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will face less competition for Van de Beek.

Van de Beek scored eight goals and made five assists in 22 games in the Dutch top flight this season before Eredivisie cancelled their campaign prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ajax star has been a key part of the Dutch side over the past few seasons following his emergence as a bright talent in the Eredivisie and European football.

The Netherlands international has scored 41 times in 175 games in all competitions since making his debut for the Dutch giants in a 2-1 win against Celtic in the Europa League back in 2015.

Van de Beek was part of the Ajax team that suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the Europa League final back in 2016.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a clash against Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Friday night.

