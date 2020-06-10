Edwin van der Saar confirms Man United interest in Dutch midfielder

Manchester United are tracking Ajax winger Donny van de Beek, according to Edwin van der Sar

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 10 June 2020, 06:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Edwin van der Sar has confirmed that Manchester United are interested in signing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a move to sign the Netherlands international over the past year or so.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be interested in improving his options in the middle of the park ahead of the new season.

The 20-time English champions are rumoured to be facing competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race to sign Van de Beek.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Van der Sar has now confirmed that the Old Trafford outfit are interested in the Ajax star.

“It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek,” Van der Sar told NOS, as quoted by the Sun.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals and made five assists in 23 games in Ajax’s title-winning campaign in the Eredivisie.

Van de Beek has established himself as a key member of the Ajax team over the past few seasons.

The Dutch midfielder cam through the academy at Ajax before going on to score 41 goals in 175 games in all competitions.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Red Devils will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Friday 19 June.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Owen
‘I like him a lot’: Michael Owen discusses reported Chelsea FC signing
Michael Owen
‘I like him a lot’: Michael Owen discusses reported Chelsea FC signing
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘A huge statement’: Alan Shearer reacts to reports of Chelsea FC transfer deal
Charlie Nicholas
Chelsea FC are vulnerable in top-four race, claims Sky Sports pundit
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Ray Parlour: The key signing Arsenal need to make this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United competing with Real Madrid for 22-year-old Serie A striker – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Robbie Fowler in London (Photo: Tag Heuer / Daniel Lewis)
‘Not a big fan’: Robbie Fowler sends message to Liverpool FC about Timo Werner
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Birthday boy Rafael Nadal ‘trying to stay positive’ – just like always
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Ray Parlour: The key signing Arsenal need to make this summer
ScoopDragon Football News Network