Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Man United should sign 23-year-old Ajax star

Ronald De Boer reckons Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could sign Ajax star Donny van de Beek to replace Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move to sign a new central midfielder this summer given the continued uncertainty surrounding Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

The France international has struggled to stay fit this season and the Manchester United club-record signing has regularly been linked with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.

The 20-time English champions have been credited with an interest in Netherlands international Van de Beek following his excellent performances for Ajax this term.

Manchester United could face competition from Real Madrid but it’s unclear how serious los Blancos are about signing Van de Beek.

Van de Beek has been a key part of Ajax’s success over the past few seasons, helping the Dutch side to win the Eredivisie in the current campaign.

Former Ajax midfielder De Boer believes Manchester United could win the race to sign the Netherlands international if Real Madrid don’t step up and make a concrete bid.

“When you hear these clubs pass by, I know your heart will beat faster,” De Boer told FOX Sports, as quoted by the Mirror. “Maybe this train will never pass by anymore for him.

“If Real Madrid again decide not to report themselves at Donny, then I can understand it if he decides to go to Manchester United instead.

“On the one hand, I understand that Real Madrid are hesitating a bit.

“Another club could think, ‘hey, an interesting player, maybe we can get him for a little less’. For example, Manchester United.

“Solskjaer has indicated that he wants to go in a new direction and wants players who are humble, their heart is with the club, a team player.

“I think he is tired of the Pogbas running around. He wants players like Donny van de Beek.”

Van de Beek has scored eight goals and has made five assists in 23 games in the Dutch top flight this term.

The Ajax star won the Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup in 2018-19.

Van de Beek was part of the Ajax team that lost to Manchester United in the Europa League final in 2017.

