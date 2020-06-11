Man United identify Serie A winger as Jadon Sancho alternative – report

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 11 June 2020, 06:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are considering a swoop to sign Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are looking for alternatives should a deal for Sancho fail to materialise.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions have identified Bernardeschi as a potential signing following his difficult season in Serie A.

According to the same story, Manchester United have made an enquiry for the Italy international but Juventus are unlikely to sell 26-year-old for less than £36m.

Tuttosport go on to add that the Red Devils could face competition from their Premier League rivals Chelsea FC, who have also been linked with the Italian winger.

Bernardeschi moved to Juventus from Fiorentina in €40m deal in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Juve winger has made nine starts and nine substitute appearances in Serie A this season to play a bit-part role in the Italian giants’ top-flight campaign.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign a winger this summer to add more pace and creativity to the wide areas of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

