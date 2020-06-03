Man United eye Swansea defender as Kalidou Koulibaly alternative – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are considering a bid to sign Swansea City defender Joe Rodon as a cheaper alternative to Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report in England.

The Independent, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to improve his options in defence ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Manchester United have placed Rodon high up on their wish-list following his excellent performances for Championship side Swansea City.

According to the same story, the Red Devils would end their interest in Napoli’s Koulibaly and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano if Manchester United decide to sign Rodon.

The report goes on to add that the 20-time English champions would have to pay a transfer fee in the region of £20m in order to sign the Swansea defender.

The 22-year-old has made one assist in 22 games in the Championship in the current campaign to help the Welsh side secure mid-table status.

The Wales international has made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Liberty Stadium outfit since breaking into the first-team in 2018.

The 6ft 4ins defender has made four appearances for the Wales senior team under Ryan Giggs.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

