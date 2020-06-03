Man United eye Swansea defender as Kalidou Koulibaly alternative – report

Manchester United are interested in Swansea City defender Joe Rodon as a potential alternative to Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 3 June 2020, 06:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are considering a bid to sign Swansea City defender Joe Rodon as a cheaper alternative to Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report in England.

The Independent, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to improve his options in defence ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Manchester United have placed Rodon high up on their wish-list following his excellent performances for Championship side Swansea City.

According to the same story, the Red Devils would end their interest in Napoli’s Koulibaly and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano if Manchester United decide to sign Rodon.

The report goes on to add that the 20-time English champions would have to pay a transfer fee in the region of £20m in order to sign the Swansea defender.

The 22-year-old has made one assist in 22 games in the Championship in the current campaign to help the Welsh side secure mid-table status.

The Wales international has made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Liberty Stadium outfit since breaking into the first-team in 2018.

The 6ft 4ins defender has made four appearances for the Wales senior team under Ryan Giggs.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves: Man United and Liverpool FC would ‘love’ to sign 20-year-old
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC want 21-year-old as Jadon Sancho alternative – report
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves: Man United and Liverpool FC would ‘love’ to sign 20-year-old
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal lead the race to sign 26-year-old Serie A defender – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC at the front of the queue to sign 27-year-old Brazilian – report
Frank Lampard
‘I’m excited about the squad’: Frank Lampard provides Chelsea FC transfer update
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
David Luiz’s agent speaks out on the Arsenal defender’s future
Andy Murray
Andy and Jamie Murray to headline NHS Charities Together fundraiser
Jurgen Klopp
‘It’s just really positive’: Trent Alexander-Arnold issues Liverpool FC update
ScoopDragon Football News Network