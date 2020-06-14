Kai Havertz to consider Man United transfer despite Chelsea FC talks – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Kai Havertz would consider a move to Manchester United despite holding advanced talks with Chelsea FC, according to a report in Germany.

SportBild, as quoted by The Mirror, is reporting that Havertz is “open” to the prospect of completing a move to Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC were thought to be ready to make a £75m bid to sign the highly-rated Germany international this summer.

According to the same story, the Blues are in advanced talks to sign the 21-year-old attacking midfielder following his prolific form in the Bundesliga.

SportBild goes on to add that Manchester United are weighing up an offer to sign the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The media outlet claim that Havertz is impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s vision for Manchester United as the Norwegian head coach looks to transform the Red Devils.

Havertz has scored 15 goals and has made seven assists in 38 games in all competitions in the 2019-20 season for Leverkusen.

The German playmaker has been in prolific form since the return of the Bundesliga following the pandemic.

Havertz has scored five goals in four games in the German top flight.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place and three points ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip