Man United competing with Real Madrid for 22-year-old Serie A striker – report

Manchester United are set to battle with Real Madrid in the race to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that the Red Devils are monitoring Martinez’s situation at Inter Milan ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that FC Barcelona were in negotiations to sign Martinez but talks with Inter Milan have since stalled to present Manchester United and Real Madrid with an opportunity to swoop in.

According to the same story, the La Liga giants are unwilling to meet Inter Milan’s £99m asking price to leave Martinez’s potential transfer to Cataluna in doubt.

Marca go on to claim that Manchester United are keeping a close watch on the situation as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his attacking options ahead of the new season.

Martinez has scored 11 times and has made one assist in 22 appearances in Serie A this season to help Inter challenge Juventus for the top-flight crown.

The Argentina international has scored 25 times in 66 games in all competitions over the past two seasons since his move to Inter Milan from Racing Club.

The 22-year-old has made 17 appearances for the Argentina national team.

