Man United showing ‘serious interest’ in 22-year-old Bundesliga attacker – report

Manchester United are showing a “serious interest” in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are considering a swoop to buy the Jamaica international to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Red Devils could face competition from their bitter rivals Chelsea FC and Manchester City for the signature of Bailey this summer.

According to the same story, all three Premier League clubs are looking to address their winger options this summer in a bid to overhaul Liverpool FC next term.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Manchester United view the Bayer Leverkusen winger as a cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jadon Sancho.

The story reveals that Bayer Leverkusen value Bailey at around £40m, which is less than some of Manchester United’s summer targets.

Bailey has scored five goals and has made three assists in 11 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Jamaican forward has experience of the Champions League and Europa League, having played in both Uefa competitions in the current campaign.

Bailey has netted 24 times in 111 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Leverkusen following his move from Genk in 2016.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their first Premier League game in three months in north London on Friday night.

Bruno Fernandes scored an 81st-minute equaliser from the penalty spot to cancel out Steven Berjiwn’s first-half opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester United will host Sheffield United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday night in search of their first win since a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the derby back in March.

