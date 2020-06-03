Man United weigh up bid for 25-year-old Man City forward – report

Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 3 June 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in a potential bid to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, according to a report in England.

The Independent, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Manchester City’s appeal to overturn Uefa’s decision to ban the defending Premier League champions from the Champions League.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has placed Sterling high up on his summer transfer window wish-list as the Manchester United boss looks to add more attacking options to his squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Manchester United are thought to be trailing La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race to sign the England international from Manchester City.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer is also looking to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

Sterling has scored 11 times and has made one assist in 24 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The England star has won two Premier League titles, three League Cups, the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

Sterling moved to Manchester City in a £49m deal from Liverpool FC in 2015 summer transfer window after the former Queens Park Rangers winger spent four seasons at Anfield.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves: Man United and Liverpool FC would ‘love’ to sign 20-year-old
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC want 21-year-old as Jadon Sancho alternative – report
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves: Man United and Liverpool FC would ‘love’ to sign 20-year-old
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal lead the race to sign 26-year-old Serie A defender – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC at the front of the queue to sign 27-year-old Brazilian – report
Frank Lampard
‘I’m excited about the squad’: Frank Lampard provides Chelsea FC transfer update
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
David Luiz’s agent speaks out on the Arsenal defender’s future
Andy Murray
Andy and Jamie Murray to headline NHS Charities Together fundraiser
Jurgen Klopp
‘It’s just really positive’: Trent Alexander-Arnold issues Liverpool FC update
ScoopDragon Football News Network