Man United weigh up bid for 25-year-old Man City forward – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in a potential bid to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, according to a report in England.

The Independent, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Manchester City’s appeal to overturn Uefa’s decision to ban the defending Premier League champions from the Champions League.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has placed Sterling high up on his summer transfer window wish-list as the Manchester United boss looks to add more attacking options to his squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Manchester United are thought to be trailing La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race to sign the England international from Manchester City.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer is also looking to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

Sterling has scored 11 times and has made one assist in 24 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The England star has won two Premier League titles, three League Cups, the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

Sterling moved to Manchester City in a £49m deal from Liverpool FC in 2015 summer transfer window after the former Queens Park Rangers winger spent four seasons at Anfield.

