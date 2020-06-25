Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about summer signings at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Manchester United are open to making some “good deals” to further bolster their squad this summer.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a host of potential signings in the coming weeks and months as Solskjaer thinks about adding to his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer market as they brought in Bruno Fernandes in a big-money deal from Sporting Lisbon, and also signed striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Attentions will now inevitably turn towards the summer transfer window and the potential signings the Red Devils could look to make ahead of next season.

Although Solskjaer has insisted that he is happy with the way his squad is currently looking, he admitted that the Red Devils would look to strengthen in some areas this summer if the opportunity arises.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “Manchester City and Liverpool, the last couple of seasons, have put the standard where it should be to win the league.

“We’ve developed over the season and now we had a spell of 12 unbeaten and now you add Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to that and you’re thinking, ‘Yeah, we’re not too far away’ and I’m very happy with the squad.

“If there are any good deals to be made and players to make us better of course we might have to spend some money on that but the squad is great to work with and it’s moving in the right direction.

“We’re still not where we want to be, close enough to challenge for the Premier League trophy but we take one step at a time.”

Manchester United will return to FA Cup action in the sixth round on Saturday evening when they travel to Norwich City.

After that, Manchester United will take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in the Premier League on Tuesday 30 June, before clashes against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Southampton.

Manchester United are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season after they ended up sixth and without a trophy under Solskajer last term.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

