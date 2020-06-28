Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes admission about Man United summer transfers

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United will have to wait and see how much money they will have to spend in the summer transfer market.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are currently five points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification for next season as they bid to try and catch the Blues and finish in the top four.

Attentions will now gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players that Solskjaer may be looking to bring in to bolster his squad.

However, the Manchester United boss has admitted that he is still unsure of the transfer budget that will be made available to him this summer following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “I think the pandemic has hit everyone really hard.

“I still think we need to wait and see how things are panning out to know the real effects of the pandemic, to know what kind of financial state we are in.

“You see some teams invest, some teams don’t. We’ll have to take a big look at things ourselves to see how hard we’ve been hit. I know the club has announced a few numbers before.

“It’s not for me to say here now we are going to have X amount because I don’t really know. I don’t really know how hard we have been hit. We are a financially strong club, but we are also probably being hit more than anybody else.

“Let’s see how quickly we can get our fans back into the stadium and of course the league position is going to be important for us this season. If we can get a trophy, the FA Cup or the Europa League.

“The Europa League will also qualify us for the Champions League, there’s still a lot of uncertainty and these three or four months, every businessman in the world, every footballer in the world, I think everyone is still unsure what the effect will be.”

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window as they brought in both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo at the turn of the year.

The Red Devils are now preparing for their Premier League trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night as they look to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

