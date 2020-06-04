Man United weigh up bid for 19-year-old Argentinian winger – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are considering a swoop to sign Velez Sarsfield winger Thiago Almada this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United are interested in signing the teenager following his impressive performances in the Argentinian league.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign a player capable of featuring on the right side of Manchester United’s midfield next season.

According to the same story, Manchester United have been tracking Almada along with a number of European clubs ahead of the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Manchester Evening News reveal that Manchester United’s bitter rivals Manchester City attempted to sign the Argentine midfielder last year but the teenager committed to a new deal with Velez Sarsfield.

Almada has scored nine times in 46 games in the Argentinian top flight over the past two seasons.

The 5ft 7ins winger has made seven appearances for the Argentina Under-20 international.

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Nigeria international Odion Ighalo on loan until January 2021 following his successful start to his Old Trafford career.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth position in the Premier League table after remaining unbeaten since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in January.

