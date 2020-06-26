Pundit names the three signings that Man United must make this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Tim Sherwood believes that Manchester United need to sign three key players in the summer transfer window if they are to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils are chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League and they were in impressive form as they claimed a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United in the top flight on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will naturally be thinking about the potential signings he can make this summer to add to his squad and give the Red Devils the best chance of challenging for the title next season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Sherwood feels that the Red Devils need to bring in two attacking players and a new centre-half this summer as they prepare for Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sherwood said: “I look at that squad now and I think they’re two or three players short of challenging for the title.

“I think they need another striker, I think they need Jack Grealish, who is a brilliant player to have when teams sit back against them like Tottenham did the other evening where he can occupy the tight areas and create something.

“I think they need another centre-back as cover. If they can get that and they have the money to be able to go out and buy them sort of players to attract them to the biggest club in the world then I think they’ll be real challengers. I think Ole’s done a brilliant building job.

“The back five picks itself, there’s a lot of good players in there. I think another centre-back would be useful to them and I think they’ll go out and get that.

“Midfield we have a lot of options if it’s not Scott McTominay it’s [Nemanja] Matic, who has two Premier League winners’ medals to his name. He has experience of doing that.

“We have exciting players up front with a lot of pace we just need that stick-on no9 Harry Kane type – I’m not trying to sell him don’t worry Daniel [Levy]!

“But I believe that if they get that top player and I think they can because it’s Manchester United then I think they have a real chance.”

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window as they concluded deals to sign both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

Fernandes has been one of the Red Devils’ top performers since his move to Old Trafford, scoring three goals and making three assists in his first seven Premier League appearances for the club.

Manchester United are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they take on Norwich City in the sixth round at Carrow Road.

After that, the Red Devils will face Brighton, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in their next three Premier League games.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

