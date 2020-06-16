Man United consider bid for 23-year-old Nigeria international – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United have added Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to their summer wish-list, according to a report in England.

The Express is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a potential swoop to sign the Nigeria international from their top-six rivals in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Ndidi is a player in demand given that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Nigerian.

According to the same story, PSG have cooled their interest in Ndidi to leave Manchester United in a strong position to sign the African defensive midfielder.

The Express suggest that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign a new holding midfielder ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The report claims that Ndidi is one of a number of potential targets for Solskjaer in this position, including Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso and Ajax star Donny van de Beek.

The 23-year-old was signed by Leicester in a £17m deal from Belgian side Genk in December 2016.

Ndidi was signed as a replacement for N’Golo Kante after the France international swapped Leicester for Chelsea FC after their title success in 2016.

The Nigerian star has scored two goals and has made one assist in 24 games in the Premier League this season to help the Foxes challenge for a top-four finish.

Ndidi has quickly become a valuable member of the Leicester team, scoring eight times in 130 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Manchester United have relied upon Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic to play in a holding role in the Red Devils team throughout the current campaign.

The Red Devils are in fifth spot and eight points behind third-placed Leicester in the race to secure Champions League football next term.

