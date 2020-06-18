Man United enter talks to sign 31-year-old Chelsea FC star – report

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Manchester United have started talks with Willian’s representatives about signing the Chelsea FC forward on a free transfer in the summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet France Football, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Manchester United have expressed an interest in striking an agreement with the Chelsea FC playmaker.

The same article states that the Red Devils have contacted Willian’s agent Kia Joorabchian to discuss the possibility of landing the free agent in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, Willian could refuse to sign a short-term extension to his current deal past 30 June to see out the conclusion of the Premier League season.

The report adds that Manchester United could also be facing competition from Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur for the experienced Brazilian winger.

Willian has scored five goals and has made five assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season to continue to play an important role under Frank Lampard.

The Brazilian winger moved to Chelsea FC from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in a £30m deal in the 2013 summer transfer window after the Blues beat Spurs to Willian’s signature.

The South American playmaker has scored 59 times in 329 games during his seven seasons at the west London side.

Willian has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.

The Brazilian forward has been a key member of the Chelsea FC team, winning the Players’ Player of the Year awards in 2016 and 2017.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign a winger this summer, having been linked with a move to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night before Chelsea FC make the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

