BBC Sport pundit reacts to Man United’s 2-1 win at Norwich in FA Cup quarter-final

Jermaine Jenas felt Manchester United “rode their luck” after captain Harry Maguire scored a 118th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening.

The Nigeria international was handed a starting spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent suspension of competitive football in England.

Ighalo made his mark on his first start in English football since 6 March when the Nigerian striker scored twice in a 2-0 victory over Championship side Derby County at Molineux Stadium.

The 31-year-old managed to steer a finish past Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul in the 51st minute when Ighalo guided Juan Mata’s cross into the net to score his third FA Cup goal of the campaign.

Norwich playmaker Todd Cantwell levelled with 15 minutes to go to cancel out Ighalo’s strike.

BBC Sport pundit Jenas felt Manchester United were fortunate after Maguire’s clinical finish to score an 118th-minute winner in the FA Cup sixth-round clash.

“All that pressure from United finally gets them the goal,” Jenas told BBC Sport.

“When you’ve got six strikers on the pitch it’s not come from the person you’d expect. What a pass from Paul Pogba.

“They ride their luck but that’s what happens when you’ve got people in the box. Harry Maguire does really well, he just commits and he looks like he’s sent his side into the semi-finals.”

Manchester United are looking to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2016 when Louis van Gaal steered the Red Devils to a Wembley triumph.

The Red Devils were 2-1 winners against Crystal Palace at Wembley thanks to goals from Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when the 20-time English champions make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will host Bournemouth in the Premier League at Old Trafford next Saturday.

