Rio Ferdinand reacts to Odion Ighalo’s goal in Man United’s 2-1 win at Norwich

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter to heap praise on Odion Ighalo for his goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening.

The Nigeria international was named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI for the trip to Norwich in the FA Cup after missing out on a place in the manager’s team for their league games against Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United.

Ighalo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute for the Red Devils when the 31-year-old managed to get on the end of Juan Mata’s cross.

Todd Cantwell forced extra time when he equalised in the 75th minute before Manchester United captain Harry Maguire scored a dramatic winner in 118th minute.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand hailed Ighalo’s clinical finish on social media as the Nigerian forward helped the Red Devils to reach the last four.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter: “Oioioi @ighalojude at it again… love it 👌🏽💯”

The Nigerian forward has scored four goals and has made one assist in 10 appearances in all competitions since his move to Manchester United on loan in January.

Ighalo’s goal was his third goal in two FA Cup games since the former Watford striker moved to Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua on loan in the January transfer window.

BBC Sport pundit Jenas explained why Ighalo is such an asset to Solskjaer.

“That right there is the attraction and the beauty of Odion Ighalo – the right place, right time type of striker,” Jenas told BBC Sport.

“Look at the concentration, he just knew he needed to get good contact on it. It’s a really good finish, with the way he had to adjust his body.

“You don’t see Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial scoring those times of goals – the fox in the box type goals.”

Solskjaer is looking to become the first Manchester United manager to win the FA Cup since Louis van Gaal in 2016.

The Red Devils were 2-1 winners against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley four years ago.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will host Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League next Saturday.

