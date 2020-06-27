Michael Owen states his prediction for Norwich v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to ease to a comfortable win against Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-final at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils are looking to reach their first FA Cup semi-final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian coach took over the reins from Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

Solskjaer’s side have made an impressive return to Premier League action following the coronavirus pandemic after taking four points from two top-flight games.

Manchester United earned a credible point in a goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur last week before the Red Devils were 3-0 winners against top-six rivals Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Norwich City, on the other hand, have lost successive Premier League games to increase the chances of an immediate return to the Championship after a tough return to the English top flight.

Southampton were 3-0 winners against Norwich last week before 1-0 defeat by Everton on Wednesday night to leave the Canaries six points from safety with seven games left to play.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to ease to a resounding win against the Premier League strugglers in their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday afternoon.

“The hosts booked their place in the quarter-final after an enthralling penalty shootout against Tottenham, while Manchester United coasted to a 3-0 win over Derby County at Pride Park,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Manchester United have won both meetings between the sides in the Premier League this season by an aggregate score of 7-1 but Norwich do have the advantage in FA Cup meetings with three wins to Manchester United’s two.

“Norwich look vulnerable at the back and with so much pace in the Manchester United side, I can only see a comfortable win for Manchester United which will see them progress to the semi-finals.”

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Norwich City in their last FA Cup meeting in 1994.

The Red Devils went on to secure the FA Cup trophy under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1993-94 campaign.

The 20-time English champions have an impressive record against Norwich, having won 10 of their last 12 meetings.

Solskjaer’s side were 3-1 winners against Norwich in their Premier League meeting earlier this term.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and six points adrift of a top-four finish.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action with a clash against Brighton on Tuesday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip