Laureus Sport for Good to support Nadal Foundation for vulnerable young people

Rafael Nadal (Photo: Iain Clark / Laureus)

The Rafa Nadal Foundation and Laureus Sport for Good have joined forces for the benefit of vulnerable children and young people, specifically collaborating with Nadal’s main Centre in Palma.

Over the past 10 years, the Rafa Nadal Foundation has focused its work on the integration and social development of children and young people in Spain and India. To do so, the organisation uses sport and education to provide equal opportunities and empower young people to fulfil their potential in life.

Nadal’s wife, Maria Francisca Perelló, is Director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation. She said of the announcement:

“The fact that an entity such as Laureus Sport for Good, which has vast experience and high standing on this area internationally, has committed to collaborate with the Rafa Nadal Foundation is excellent news, for us as an organisation as well as for hundreds of children and families who will benefit from it.”

The Laureus Academy marked the 20th anniversary of its creation, which was founded on the words of its First Patron, Nelson Mandela. He said at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in May 2000:

“Sport has the power to change the world.”

Sadly, the anniversary fell in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic, but the need for the programmes that Laureus supports is stronger than ever. Early last month, therefore, the Academy launched the Sport for Good Response Fund to support organisations using sport to change the lives of young people around the world.

The Rafa Nadal Foundation Centre in Palma was created in 2014, and cares for more than 250 vulnerable young people and their families each year. Programming delivered at the Centre focuses on fostering educational values such as team spirit, respect and effort, always using sport as the essential element.

Currently supporting more than 200 programmes in over 40 countries, Laureus Sport for Good partners with organisations that use sport to contribute to social focus areas aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals; Health, Education, Women and Girls, Employability, Inclusive Society and Peaceful Society.

Laureus Academy Member and six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker, said: “Leaders such as Nadal are a vital part of Laureus Sport for Good’s ongoing quest to use sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage.

“This partnership with the Rafa Nadal Foundation is a fantastic opportunity to combine our knowledge and expertise for the benefit of vulnerable young people. Collaboration between Sport for Development organisations is crucial to the sector’s growth, and we are looking forward to combining our international experience with the expertise of the Nadal’s Foundation through this exciting partnership.”