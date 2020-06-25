Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Southampton v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to claim a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The Gunners head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after having lost their last two games in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta.

The north London side were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City last week, and that result was compounded by their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

Arsenal are now preparing for their third straight away game as they gear up for their trip to the south coast to take on the Saints.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham star Berbatov is backing the Gunners to reverse their stuttering fortunes and claim a narrow win away from home on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “It is the same problem every time for Arsenal, how many mistakes to they have to make before they learn?

“Serious questions will be asked if they lose three in a row. I liked Arteta as a player and I’d like to see him succeed as a young manager, I want to see him have success, but sometimes the path to get there is a bit difficult.

“I don’t want to see them lose three in a row, saying that Danny Ings is back from the restart scoring, so this isn’t going to be an easy one for Arsenal, but they really need to finally start showing some balls and I think they just might in this one.”

Arsenal are currently 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification, with the Gunners’ hopes of sealing a top-four finish this season all but over.

The north London side are in FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Sheffield United away from home in the sixth round.

After that, the Gunners will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Norwich City on Wednesday 1 July, before a trip to Wolves next Saturday.

Arsenal have not lifted the Premier League trophy since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign under Arsene Wenger.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip