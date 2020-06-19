‘Disgusted’: Roy Keane reacts to De Gea’s display in Man United’s 1-1 draw at Spurs

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane admitted that he was “digusted” with David De Gea’s performance after Manchester United rescued a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

The Red Devils faced their top-seven rivals Tottenham in their first Premier League game since March as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked to close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

However, Spurs took the lead in the first half when Steven Bergwijn beat Manchester United captain Harry Maguire before the Netherlands international fired past De Gea.

Bergwijn’s shot was directly at the Manchester United goalkeeper but De Gea could only parry the shot into the net to give the home side a 27th-minute lead.

Manchester United rescued a point when Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot after Eric Dier brought down Paul Pogba in the penalty area with nine minutes left to play.

Former Red Devils skipper Keane didn’t hold back in his assessment of De Gea’s attempt to prevent Bergwijn’s shot hitting the back of the net, as well as criticising the shot stopper’s performances over the past year or so.

“I’m shocked,” Keane told Sky Sports at half-time. “I’ve seen a lot of football over the years, but to give away that goal, I’m fuming watching this game of football,” he said. “I can’t believe Man United, I can’t believe [Luke] Shaw heading the ball up in the air and running forwards.

“I am staggered at Maguire, staggered at how an international player can get done like this. And the goalkeeper, I’m sick to death of this goalkeeper, I’d be fighting him at half-time, there’s no getting away from that, I would be swinging punches at that guy. This is a standard save for an established international goalkeeper. I am flabbergasted. There’s got to be some stuff going on at half-time.

“Maguire, and De Gea, I wouldn’t let them on the bus after the match. These are established international players and we’re all sitting here, I know we’re here to analyse the game, we can analyse it till the cows come home. You do your job, we’re on about just getting in the top four, God forbid winning trophies. Shocking. I’m disgusted by it. De Gea, Maguire, hang your heads in shame.”

Manchester United moved to within two points of fourth-placed Chesea FC thanks to their 1-1 draw with Tottenham in north London on Friday night.

The Red Devils will be hoping that Aston Villa can cause an upset against Chelsea FC when the Blues make the trip to Villa Park on Sunday.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when the Red Devils host Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will welcome their London rivals West Ham United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night.

Manchester United are still unbeaten in the Premier League since Fernandes moved to the Old Trafford outfit in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

