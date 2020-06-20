Roy Keane sends direct message to Paul Pogba after Man United’s 1-1 draw at Spurs

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Roy Keane challenged Paul Pogba to be more consistent after the French midfielder helped Manchester United to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to leave Pogba on the bench for the Red Devils’ first Premier League game since their 2-0 victory over Manchester City back in March.

The Red Devils were looking to extend their unbeaten run since Bruno Fernandes moved to Manchester United in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

However, Tottenham broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn managed to beat Harry Maguire before the Spurs forward fired past David De Gea.

Solskjaer opted to bring on Pogba for Fred in the 63rd minute in search of a route back into the Premier League clash to remain within touching distance of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Pogba’s introduction was his first appearance for Manchester United since their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Boxing Day following his recovery from injury.

The World Cup winner played a big role in Manchester United’s equaliser after his quick footwork drew a foul from Eric Dier, resulting in a penalty with nine minutes to go.

Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot with a calm finish to continue his excellent record at Manchester United since his big-money to the Old Trafford outfit.

Former Manchester United captain Keane demanded that Pogba find a greater level of consistency to realise his undoubted talent.

“There’s no doubt about Paul Pogba talent,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“The reason we criticise him is because we need to see this week in week out. The key for any top player is to be consistent. He’s had his injury problems but we expect more from Paul because we know he can be a really top player.”

Manchester United moved to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC ahead of the west London side’s clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

The Red Devils will host sixth-placed Sheffield United at Old Trafford in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip