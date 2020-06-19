Roy Keane reacts to Man United’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham

Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane felt Manchester United should have beaten Tottenham Hotspur after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held to a 1-1 draw in north London on Friday night.

The Red Devils made the trip to Tottenham knowing that a win would move the 20-time English champions above fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four spot.

However, Tottenham broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn darted past Harry Maguire before the Dutch forward fired past David De Gea.

Solskjaer introduced Paul Pogba in the second half as the France international made his first appearance since December for the 20-time English champions.

The World Cup winner played a role in Manchester United’s winner after Pogba’s smart footwork drew a foul from Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier in the 81st minute.

Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes kept his composure from the penalty spot to equalise for the visitors and continue his excellent start to life at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils appeared to have won a second penalty in added time but VAR overruled referee Jonathan Moss’ decision to award a spot-kick for a foul on Fernandes.

Former Red Devils captain Keane felt that Manchester United deserved more than a point thanks to their second-half performance in north London.

“They deserved something out of the game,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“They looked strong. They had the better of the chances. It was a game they should have won. Manchester United don’t score enough goals. They need to be more clinical.”

Manchester United are two points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish after their 1-1 draw against their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Spurs side.

The Red Devils will welcome another top-eight rival, Sheffield United, when the Blades make the trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Manchester United are still unbeaten in the Premier League since Fernandes moved to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in a £47m deal in the January transfer window.

