Harry Kane sends clear warning to his Tottenham team-mates

Harry Kane has warned Tottenham Hotspur that the Lilywhites simply have to finish in the top four this season.

Jose Mourinho’s men are currently off the pace in the race to secure Champions League qualification, with the north London side currently down in eighth place in the Premier League table.

Spurs are seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish this term and the Lilywhites have only got nine games left to play this term.

With the Premier League set to resume later this month behind closed doors following the coronavirus crisis, the race for the top-four spots in the English top flight is set to hot up.

Now, Kane has admitted that the Lilywhites simply must finish in the top four this season amid speculation about the striker’s long-term future at the north London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Kane said: “We have got to finish in the top four, there is no doubt about that.

“We have got a massive game against Man United in the first game and realistically we are going to have to win seven or eight to get into the Champions League. That has got to be our aim.

“Of course we want to win every game but we have got to make sure we finish strong if we want to be playing Champions League football next season.”

Kane, 26, has scored 11 goals and made two assists in 20 Premier League games for the north London club so far this season. He has also netted six times in five Champions League games.

Spurs finished in fourth place in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

