Tottenham set to beat Arsenal to signing of Brazilian defender – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to beat Arsenal to the free transfer of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Spurs are in pole position to sign the Brazil international on a free transfer this summer to bolster Jose Mourinho’s defensive options.

The same article states that the Spurs manager is looking to sign an experienced defender to replace Belgium international Jan Vertonghen, whose contract will expire this summer.

According to the same story, PSG have confirmed that 35-year-old Silva is set to depart Parc des Princes this summer when his current deal with the Ligue 1 side expires.

The Sun go on to add that Mourinho is eager to sign Silva given the Brazil international’s wealth of experience playing for some of Europe’s elite clubs.

The media outlet claim that Spurs look set to beat their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton in the race to land the former AC Milan centre-half.

The only potential stumbling block could be Silva’s wages, given that the experienced Brazilian defender currently earns £350,000 a week at Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva has still made 21 appearances in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign despite the PSG skipper being in the twilight of his career.

The Brazil defender has won seven Ligue 1 titles, five French Cups and four French League Cups during his eight-season stint at Parc des Princes.

Silva won the Serie A titles and the Italian Super Cup during his spell at AC Milan.

Mourinho took over the reins of Tottenham from Mauricio Pochettino back in November.

However, the Portuguese head coach has struggled to improve their north London side’s fortunes so far.

Spurs will return to Premier League action with a clash against Manchester United on Friday night.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip