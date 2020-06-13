‘We’re ready to go’: Luke Shaw predicts Tottenham v Man United

Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw has declared that Manchester United are “ready to go” as they prepare for their Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur next week.

The Red Devils are set to travel down to north London on Friday night as they prepare to resume their campaign following the coronavirus hiatus.

Manchester United had been in good form before the season was put on hold back in March, with the Red Devils having won three of their last four games under Ole Gunnar Solskajer in the Premier League.

Solskjaer’s side are still in the hunt for a top-four finish this season, with the Red Devils currently fifth in the table and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United are now preparing to take on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side as they bid to reignite their top-four push in the coming weeks.

And Manchester United left-back Shaw has talked up the importance of the Red Devils re-starting their campaign with a positive performance in north London.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Shaw said: “It’s a massive fixture and I think everyone on both sides has got full-strength squads now, so it should be a really good game.

“It’s definitely one we’re all looking forward to. In training, we’re looking really sharp, really fit and ready to go. We’re looking forward to it.

“We just need to pick up where we left off, doing the things we were doing before the break, and hopefully we can climb towards the Champions League spots, which is what we really want.

“We went into lockdown having built up some real momentum, went 11 games unbeaten and we were playing well.

“We weren’t just scoring goals but, defensively, everyone was doing a really good job too, not conceding many and teams were finding it hard to play against us.

“We’ve just got to remember what we were doing before. ‘We’ve got our full squad back now, so hopefully we can push on even more with the quality that’s going to be added from those returning players.”

Manchester United ended up in sixth place and without a trophy last season under Solskjaer after the Norwegian was brought in to replace Mourinho at Old Trafford in December 2018.

