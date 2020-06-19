Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to earn a point against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to move ahead of Chelsea FC into fourth spot by beating their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side.

Chelsea FC are sitting three points ahead of Manchester United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have a superior goal difference.

Tottenham are in eighth position and four points behind Manchester United following a mixed start to life under Mourinho.

Spurs can move to within a point of Manchester United with a valuable win against the 20-time English champions in north London.

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in their last Premier League fixture back in March before the Coronavirus pandemic.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson believes that Tottenham and Manchester United will share the spoils in the English capital on Friday night.

“It is going to be interesting to see how Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer puts his team together now he has players back fit,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Earlier in the season, he was having to mix and match in midfield but now he has Paul Pogba back to play alongside Bruno Fernandes and they are both players of real quality.

“United were doing well without Pogba but, if he is anywhere near his best form, he is going to enhance that team further.

“Tottenham have benefitted from the break too of course, in the way they have Harry Kane back available after suffering a spell where they were short of strikers and struggling for results.”

Lawrenson added: “Both of these teams will have their eye on a top-five finish which might get them into the Champions League. A win would be a big boost for both of them but I think they will share the points here.

“We know what Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is like – he will just not want to lose his first game back, especially against his former club and rivals for a European place.

“But on top of that, I just think the circumstances will mean this game lacks the usual intensity you would expect when these teams meet.

“They are both fighting for the same prize, but it won’t feel like it.”

Manchester United have an impressive record against Tottenham Hotspur in recent years, winning three of their last four meetings.

The Red Devils are looking to win back-to-back Premier League games at Tottenham for the first time since February 2007.

Spurs weren’t in great form before the Premier League was suspended due to coronavirus following a six-game winless run.

Worryingly for Mourinho, the Portuguese coach has lost all three of his league games as Spurs boss against sides he formerly managed.

Manchester United, on the other hand, were in a rich vein of form before the Premier League season was temporarily put on hold.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, winning eight times since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at the club.

Tottenham will take on West Ham in the London derby next Tuesday before Manchester United host Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

