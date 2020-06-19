Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League when Manchester United return to top-flight action.

The Red Devils haven’t played any competitive football since March when the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-time English champions are unbeaten in the Premier League since Solskjaer signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Manchester United have moved to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League competition.

Spurs are just four points adrift of Manchester United and Jose Mourinho’s side can bolster their Champions League ambitions with a win against the Red Devils.

But former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to continue their impressive Premier League form despite the three-month break with a victory over Tottenham on Friday night.

“Spurs drew with Burnley last time out and find themselves in eighth place, four points adrift of fifth-placed United and seven behind Chelsea in fourth, so a win is absolutely vital to their top-four chances,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They will have been buoyed by the return to fitness of their main man Harry Kane although they will certainly miss the suspended Dele Alli.

“United fans are likely to be licking their lips at the prospect of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes starting together for the first time in what could become a midfield partnership to compare with any other in world football. They will also be delighted to see Marcus Rashford back and fit again.

“Manchester United’s form was improving drastically before the Premier League break. They went five games unbeaten in the league, including wins over Chelsea and Manchester City whereas Spurs seemed to be going in the opposite direction.

“Assuming that both teams pick up where they left off, I fancy United to secure a solid away win.”

Manchester United have won three of their last four games against Tottenham to dominate this fixture over the past couple of years.

In fact, the 20-time English champions could win back-to-back Premier League games at the north London club for the first time since 2007.

Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions to build impressive momentum, scoring 29 goals to find top form under Solskjaer.

Although the Red Devils have been in good form in the Premier League, Manchester United have only won four of their last 18 away fixtures in the English top flight.

Spurs will host Manchester United on Friday night before West Ham make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night.

Manchester United will play their first Premier League fixture at Old Trafford since March against Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

