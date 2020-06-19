Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United

Former Liverpool FC striker Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 19 June 2020, 08:45 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League when Manchester United return to top-flight action.

The Red Devils haven’t played any competitive football since March when the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-time English champions are unbeaten in the Premier League since Solskjaer signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Manchester United have moved to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League competition.

Spurs are just four points adrift of Manchester United and Jose Mourinho’s side can bolster their Champions League ambitions with a win against the Red Devils.

But former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to continue their impressive Premier League form despite the three-month break with a victory over Tottenham on Friday night.

“Spurs drew with Burnley last time out and find themselves in eighth place, four points adrift of fifth-placed United and seven behind Chelsea in fourth, so a win is absolutely vital to their top-four chances,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They will have been buoyed by the return to fitness of their main man Harry Kane although they will certainly miss the suspended Dele Alli.

“United fans are likely to be licking their lips at the prospect of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes starting together for the first time in what could become a midfield partnership to compare with any other in world football. They will also be delighted to see Marcus Rashford back and fit again.

“Manchester United’s form was improving drastically before the Premier League break. They went five games unbeaten in the league, including wins over Chelsea and Manchester City whereas Spurs seemed to be going in the opposite direction.

“Assuming that both teams pick up where they left off, I fancy United to secure a solid away win.”

Manchester United have won three of their last four games against Tottenham to dominate this fixture over the past couple of years.

In fact, the 20-time English champions could win back-to-back Premier League games at the north London club for the first time since 2007.

Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions to build impressive momentum, scoring 29 goals to find top form under Solskjaer.

Although the Red Devils have been in good form in the Premier League, Manchester United have only won four of their last 18 away fixtures in the English top flight.

Spurs will host Manchester United on Friday night before West Ham make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night.

Manchester United will play their first Premier League fixture at Old Trafford since March against Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jamie Carragher
‘It’ll give everyone a boost’: Jamie Carragher reacts to new Chelsea FC signing
Ian Wright
Ian Wright sends message to David Luiz after Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Man City
Paul Merson
Paul Merson urges Chelsea FC to sign to sign top 20-year-old forward
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal board about key player’s future
Frank Lampard
Roman Abramovich personally contacts 21-year-old about Chelsea FC transfer – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta delivers update on Arsenal’s summer transfer plans
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
US Open to go ahead, but with no qualifiers, mixed doubles or fans
Mikel Arteta
Edu lifts lid on talks with Mikel Arteta over summer signings at Arsenal
Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw predicts Tottenham v Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network