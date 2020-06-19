Luke Shaw predicts Tottenham v Man United

Luke Shaw has his say and looks ahead to Man United's Premier League trip to Tottenham on Friday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 19 June 2020, 04:15 UK
Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw is confident that Manchester United have what it takes to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night and has revealed that the Red Devils have been watching video clips of their win over the north London side from back in December.

Manchester United emerged as 2-1 winners over Spurs in their clash at Old Trafford back in December as Marcus Rashford scored in either half to fire the home side to victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now preparing his side for their trip to north London on Friday night in their first Premier League game since the season was put on hold due to coronavirus back in March.

Manchester United are still very much in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with the Red Devils currently fifth in the table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Spurs, meanwhile, are currently eighth in the table and four points behind the Red Devils as things stand.

Manchester United defender Shaw has now explained why he thinks that the Red Devils have a great chance of victory against Jose Mourinho’s side this week.

“We can take a lot of heart from our performance in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford this season,” Shaw is quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

“We’ve watched clips of that game this week and I think we were virtually unplayable at times that night.

“We pressed Spurs really high, made it very tough for them to play out and when we had the ball we were really quick with our decisions and actions.

“Apart from their goal, which was great but might have been handball, I don’t think they created many chances all night. Hopefully we can take a lot from that game into this one.”

Manchester United were in good form before the season was put on hold back in March, with Solskjaer’s men having won three of their last four games in the top flight.

The Red Devils will take on Sheffield United at home in their next game on Wednesday 24 June.

