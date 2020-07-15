Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC ‘crisis’ after 2-1 loss at Arsenal

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker joked that Liverpool FC are in the midst of a crisis after the Reds suffered a 2-1 loss to Arsenal at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in 20th minute when Sadio Mane scored from close range after Andy Robertson picked out the Senegal international in the Arsenal penalty area.

The Premier League champions looked like they would go on to win at a canter, but the Reds made two sloppy mistakes to gift Arsenal a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Virgil van Dijk’s wayward pass was intercepted by Reiss Nelson before the Arsenal youngster managed to tee up Alexandre Lacazette to equalise in the 32nd minute.

Arsenal eased into the lead a minute before half-time when Alisson Becker’s poor pass led to Nelson’s goal to leave Liverpool FC on the brink of a first loss to the Gunners in 10 games.

The Reds were unable to find an equaliser to drop eight points since being crowned champions as well as miss out on the chance to set a new record points tally.

Former Spurs striker Lineker joked that Liverpool FC are in crisis mode after their second defeat since winning the Premier League title.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “The crisis continues for Liverpool but still think they’ll make the top half next season.”

Arsenal will return to action with a clash against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night fresh from the 2-1 win against the Premier League champions.

Liverpool FC will have a week’s rest before the Premier League champions host Chelsea FC at Anfield in their final home game of their title-winning campaign.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will make the trip to Aston Villa in their penultimate Premier League fixture of the campaign.

