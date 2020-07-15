‘Armchairs’: Graeme Souness reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal

Former Liverpool FC star Graeme Souness (Photo: Sky Sports)

Graeme Souness accused Liverpool FC of being in their “armchairs” after the Reds suffered a 2-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the first half when Andy Robertson won a header before the Scotland captain crossed for Sadio Mane in the penalty area.

The Senegal international made no mistake with the goal at his mercy to edge Liverpool FC into a narrow lead at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Liverpool FC gifted Arsenal two goals to help Mikel Arteta’s side find a way back into the Premier League clash.

Virgil van Dijk’s slack pass was intercepted by Reiss Nelson who played in Alexandre Lacazette to equalise with a clinical finish in the 32nd minute.

Liverpool FC number Alisson Becker was guilty of a mistake 12 minutes later when his wayward pass led to Nelson’s goal.

The Reds dominated the second half but Mane and Mo Salah missed good chances to end Liverpool FC’s hopes of surpassing Manchester City’s record tally of 100 points.

Former Liverpool FC captain Souness gave his verdict on the Premier League champions’ subdued performance in their 2-1 loss at Arsenal.

“It was a bad pass [by Van Dijk],” Souness told Sky Sports. “It’s a nice finish from Lacazette.

“But it’s not Liverpool. You can’t explain it. I can’t explain why you drop off the pace. We’ve never seen Van Dijk make a mistake like that in the last two years.

“But Liverpool FC have won the league and they’re just not at it.”

Souness added: “They’re in their armchairs. I’m not saying they’re in the armchair all game but they’re drifting.”

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night in pursuit of their first trophy under Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool FC will have a week to rest up before the Premier League champions take on Chelsea FC in their final home game of the 2019-20 season.

The Gunners will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park next Wednesday in their penultimate game of the Premier League season.

