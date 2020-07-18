Robin van Persie reacts to Aubameyang’s display in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man City

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie hailed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s “really special” goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Gabon international had an opportunity to break the deadlock midway in the opening quarter of the last-four clash but Aubameyang’s attempt was straight at Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Aubemayang made no mistake in the 19th minute when the Arsenal captain produced a delicate finish that required help from the woodwork to find the net.

Arsenal played 17 passes in the lead up to Aubameyang’s goal in a superb team goal and even better finish from the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

The Gunners dug deep in the second half as Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz produced a resilient performance in defence to keep out the FA Cup holders.

Arsenal soaked up pressure until the 71st minute when Kieran Tierney’s lofted pass set Aubameyang free with just Ederson to beat.

The African striker held his nerve to place a finish between Ederson’s legs to book the north London side’s spot in the FA Cup final.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Van Persie raved about the quality of Aubameyang’s opening goal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

“Arsenal are playing really well both on and off the ball,” Van Persie told BT Sport. “They’re confident on the ball.

“Pepe knows where Aubameyang is. It’s a fantastic cross. To hit this with his outside foot is really special. Most players would go with their left.”

Van Persie continued: “It shows you how great he is to go for the most difficult solution. To go with a bounce and his outside foot, the chances of this goal going in are really slim. It tells you how great a player he is.”

Aubameyang has scored 24 times in all competitions this season, including 20 goals in the Premier League for the Gunners.

The Gabon striker is facing an uncertain future at the Gunners given Aubameyang has just 12 months left to run on his current deal.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night before Mikel Arteta’s side conclude their top-flight campaign with a home clash against Watford.

The Gunners will face Chelsea FC or Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

