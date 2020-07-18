Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man City in FA Cup semi-final

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan (Photo: Screengrab)

Piers Morgan hailed Arsenal’s demolition of Manchester City after the Gunners were 2-0 winners in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Gunners were surprise 2-1 winners against newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Arsenal were looking to carry their recent momentum into the last-four clash at the home of English football against the FA Cup holders.

The north London side broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 19th minute with a superb team goal worthy of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal played 17 passes in the lead up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal, culminating in Nicolas Pepe’s cross to pick out the Gabon international.

The 31-year-old displayed supreme composure to guide a finish into the net using the outside of his boot with help from the woodwork.

Manchester City put Arsenal under a lot of pressure in the second half but the Arsenal skipper gave the north London side some breathing room with 20 minutes left to play.

Aubameyang managed to get on the end of Kieran Tierney’s lofted pass before the former Borussia Dortmund striker held his nerve to slot a finish past Ederson.

Outspoken Arsenal supporter Morgan took to Twitter to reveal his favourite thing about their FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “BOOOOOOM! 2-0. Fantastic pass by ⁦@kierantierney1, another brilliant finish by ⁦@Aubameyang7. Arsenal demolishing the oil barons. ”

He continued: “What I like most about this Arsenal performance is we’re defending aggressively, in numbers, & look bang up for a scrap. Great to see.”

The Arsenal shareholder had earlier taken to Twitter to rave about Aubameyang’s second goal.

The TV presenter posted on the social media website: “BOOM! 1-0… fabulous pass by Pepe, slick finish by ⁦@Aubameyang7⁩.”

Morgan reserved special praise for former Celtic defender Tierney, who will take part in his first FA Cup final after moving to the Gunners last summer.

Morgan added: “This guy @kierantierney1”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday night before Mikel Arteta’s side conclude their top-flight campaign with a home clash against Watford.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip